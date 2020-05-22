Kalaluka, Lukangaba & Makebi Zulu threatening ACC over minister Chilufya’s corruption cases

Attorney-General Likando Kalaluka, state house legal advisor Sukwana Lukangaba and Eastern province minister Makebi Zulu have been listed as the government officials who have been threatening and intimidating ACC officials that are investigating minister of health Chitalu Chilufya.

Minister Chilufya has several active case of corruption and money laundering at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (ACC) . His latest case involves charges of stealing more K44 million from the ministry he heads.

The ACC interrogated Chilufya last Wednesday and was in the process of arresting him but could not do so due to interference and threats from government officials.

It has now been established that the government officials that issued threats to ACC officials are Attorney-General Likando Kalaluka, state house legal advisor Sukwana Lukangaba and Eastern province minister Makebi Zulu.

Insiders say these three government officials are part of the clique that have secretly sworn loyalty to minister Chilufya on his presidential ambitions.

Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has put to rest speculations that he plans to challenge president Edgar Lungu but Minister Chilufya is still elusive but mobilising underground.

According to data availed to the Watchdog, Minister Chilufya owns property whose source of income is ‘loans’ from some questionable, briefcase financial service institutions within Lusaka. The truth is that minister Chilufya gives these money lenders cash then tells them to give it back to him disgusted as a ‘loan’. This is pure money laundering.