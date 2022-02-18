Kalandanya music promoter arrested

BWALYA KALANDANYA ARRESTED

A renowned Businessman BWALYA KALANDANYA has been charged and arrested for the offence of fraudulent Registration of the contractor’s Certificates contrary to the National Council for Construction -NCC- Act.

KALANDANYA aged 47 is alleged to have procured registration of Contractor certificates at the National Council for Construction in the names of NSOCHITA General Contractors and Suppliers Limited on October 12, 2016.

And Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA has confirmed in a statement that this was done by false representation as Mr. KALANDANYA used the certificate to bid tenders and was awarded various contracts by the government.

Mr. HAMOONGA says a Joint Investigations Team arrested Mr. KALANDANYA a resident of Roma Park Area.

He says the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.