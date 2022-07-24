Kalusha Bwalya advised to be patriotic

By Akataluka Songiso
THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD WITHDRAW KALUSHA BWALYA’S DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT
Diplomats are distinguished individuals who represent the country to the outside world, and they are supposed to do so with dignity and honour. They are supposed to be above reproach.
In the past regimes, various individuals were awarded diplomatic passports for allegedly being representatives of the country. Among such individuals is Kalusha Bwalya. It was said that he used his football skills to represent the country to the outside world. But was he bringing honour or shame to the country?
Well, Kalusha was banned and fined by FIFA for allegedly receiving a bribe from Mohammed Bin Hammam. This even led to Kalu failing the integrity test. Surely this is shame not only to Kalu but to Zambia since he carries a diplomatic passport as our ambassador. And the Anti Corruption Commission needs to update the nation on its fundings since it was investigating Kalu.
Kalusha lacks patriotism. He may have scored a number of free-kicks while playing for the national team but he always demanded to be paid a lot of money for him to feature for the country. Infact even used to demand to be paid in advance, ahead of all the other players.
At the time Kalusha was FAZ Vice President and Technical Director (actually coach) without any experience, he arm-twisted the cash strapped FAZ to accommodate him in Pamodzi Hotel, claiming that there is no decent house in Zambia worthy of someone of his status. It had to take President Levy Mwanawasa’s intervention to remove Kalusha from the five star hotel.
At the time served,or rather was being served as FAZ President, we saw a lot of scandals at Football House. The worst being the sale of Emmanuel Mbola to multiple clubs which led to Arsenal withdrawing interest in the lad and him serving a FIFA imposed ban. His career never recovered from this. Other scandals involved FAZ executives selling fake replicas, being banned for march fixing, gate takings being unaccounted for, Kalusha’s wife being given advertising contracts, etc.
During the two terms Kalusha was receiving services as FAZ President, there was no meaningful football development in the country. Club football nearly died completely. The Supersport TV rights were not being accounted for. Of course Zambia the Afcon 2012 but this is attributable the the work Teddy Mulonga did while he was FAZ President. But due to bad leadership of Kalusha, this good work was quickly undone and Zambia was humiliated at the Afcon 2013.
It’s shameful that a person who carries a Zambian diplomatic passport such as Kalusha runs around in t-shirts with Mandela’s portrait but won’t even bother attend events organised to commemorate the life of Kenneth Kaunda. Mandela did nothing for Kalusha but it was Kaunda who supported and enabled Kalusha’s career. And it was even Kaunda’s tireless efforts which led to the release of Mandela. But unpatriotic Kalusha would rather celebrate Mandela and snub Kaunda.
The same Kalusha Bwalya unpatriotically voted against Kalaba as Best Footballer in Zambia. He doesn’t want to see another Zambian to be recognised when it comes to Zambian football.
Most recently, Zambia won the COSAFA Cup. And the girls have come out third at the WAFCON. But Kalusha who is the only individual in Zambia to hold a diplomatic passports in relation to football can’t say even a single word to congratulate the national teams. All he wants is Zambian football to be for his own personal benefits.
Surely, the awarding of diplomatic passports should be reviewed. The government should scrutinise all those who currently hold diplomatic passports. Many individuals with diplomatic passports out there are unpatriotic and embarrassing the country. Kalusha is not fit to continue running around with a Zambian diplomatic passport. It should be withdrawn immediately.
COMMENTS
What a hate speech article. What has made you write it when Kalusha is nowhere in the news and you want to create dirt around him? You waste your valuable time to go dig up negative trash about somebody just because you hate him. Who are you to teach Kalusha or any of us what patriotism is?
You want Kalusha to contribute to Zambia without Zambia contributing to him? He has actually worked hard for Zambia seeing as he is the only FAZ president to have won AFCON. Since you kicked him out what has happened to Zambian soccer? Its in the pitlatrine. Chipolopolo cant even qualify for AFCON-Three times in a row!!!!! When did that ever happen to Zambia? Never!When you focus on the dirt around anyone you will find it.
@John Kachofa – If the article is true. Why should he continue carry a Diplomatic Passport?
I don’t see any malice in the article. Tell me one thing in the article that isn’t true.
Is this guy THE ONLY person that has brought prominence to Zambia? People please….there are so many Zambian out there that have brought greater good and done more, modestly living their lives Donington good than this arrogance man. Clearly, he lack any docor, as any person with a moral campus would have turned the Passport in, and retreated out of the limelight. Instead, continously pushing himself into some sort of relevance. Any person who was born when he was someone is an adult with a family. What is Kalusha looking for? Talema
Another hater
But what has Kalu done to attract this vitriolic attack? Why so much hatred for this gentleman?
Eish! Zambians can maul you for nothing!
Kalusha achieved more than the kamanga executive.if only good things are taking place under kamanga why has he failed to raise the standard of football in the country.
Zambian football has gone to awful lows since Kamanga arrived. If only Chipolopolo fans could vote.
Yeah and In a much shorter period
…This article is approved by Andrew Kamanga… may the writer “wreport” to Football House so that he can be given a part on the back
What is the basis of your assertion? Tikazi kambako vintu vamene vi panga sense. Kamanga just does his work, he isn’t trying to compete with Kalusha, taking personal wealth to motivate the Copper Queens, for example instead of draining national wealth to line his pockets…or receiving bribes to push someone else’s agenda