Kalusha Bwalya advised to be patriotic

By Akataluka Songiso

THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD WITHDRAW KALUSHA BWALYA’S DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT

Diplomats are distinguished individuals who represent the country to the outside world, and they are supposed to do so with dignity and honour. They are supposed to be above reproach.

In the past regimes, various individuals were awarded diplomatic passports for allegedly being representatives of the country. Among such individuals is Kalusha Bwalya. It was said that he used his football skills to represent the country to the outside world. But was he bringing honour or shame to the country?

Well, Kalusha was banned and fined by FIFA for allegedly receiving a bribe from Mohammed Bin Hammam. This even led to Kalu failing the integrity test. Surely this is shame not only to Kalu but to Zambia since he carries a diplomatic passport as our ambassador. And the Anti Corruption Commission needs to update the nation on its fundings since it was investigating Kalu.

Kalusha lacks patriotism. He may have scored a number of free-kicks while playing for the national team but he always demanded to be paid a lot of money for him to feature for the country. Infact even used to demand to be paid in advance, ahead of all the other players.

At the time Kalusha was FAZ Vice President and Technical Director (actually coach) without any experience, he arm-twisted the cash strapped FAZ to accommodate him in Pamodzi Hotel, claiming that there is no decent house in Zambia worthy of someone of his status. It had to take President Levy Mwanawasa’s intervention to remove Kalusha from the five star hotel.

At the time served,or rather was being served as FAZ President, we saw a lot of scandals at Football House. The worst being the sale of Emmanuel Mbola to multiple clubs which led to Arsenal withdrawing interest in the lad and him serving a FIFA imposed ban. His career never recovered from this. Other scandals involved FAZ executives selling fake replicas, being banned for march fixing, gate takings being unaccounted for, Kalusha’s wife being given advertising contracts, etc.

During the two terms Kalusha was receiving services as FAZ President, there was no meaningful football development in the country. Club football nearly died completely. The Supersport TV rights were not being accounted for. Of course Zambia the Afcon 2012 but this is attributable the the work Teddy Mulonga did while he was FAZ President. But due to bad leadership of Kalusha, this good work was quickly undone and Zambia was humiliated at the Afcon 2013.

It’s shameful that a person who carries a Zambian diplomatic passport such as Kalusha runs around in t-shirts with Mandela’s portrait but won’t even bother attend events organised to commemorate the life of Kenneth Kaunda. Mandela did nothing for Kalusha but it was Kaunda who supported and enabled Kalusha’s career. And it was even Kaunda’s tireless efforts which led to the release of Mandela. But unpatriotic Kalusha would rather celebrate Mandela and snub Kaunda.

The same Kalusha Bwalya unpatriotically voted against Kalaba as Best Footballer in Zambia. He doesn’t want to see another Zambian to be recognised when it comes to Zambian football.

Most recently, Zambia won the COSAFA Cup. And the girls have come out third at the WAFCON. But Kalusha who is the only individual in Zambia to hold a diplomatic passports in relation to football can’t say even a single word to congratulate the national teams. All he wants is Zambian football to be for his own personal benefits.

Surely, the awarding of diplomatic passports should be reviewed. The government should scrutinise all those who currently hold diplomatic passports. Many individuals with diplomatic passports out there are unpatriotic and embarrassing the country. Kalusha is not fit to continue running around with a Zambian diplomatic passport. It should be withdrawn immediately.