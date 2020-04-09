Kalusha Bwalya petitions government to dissolve FAZ executive

***Kalusha says it’s better Zambia is banned by FIFA than other people leading FAZ.

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Kalusha Bwalya has petitioned government to dissolve the current FAZ executive.

Kalusha Bwalya and two others have engaged Lawyers, to demand to Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to dissolve the Andrew Kamanga led FAZ Executive Committee.

According to documents obtained, Kalusha Bwalya, Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka want Sports Minister Mulenga to direct the Andrew Kamanga leave office and leave the running the running of the institution in the hands of the General Secretary until the FAZ elective General Meeting.