Kambwili found with case to answer

Chishimba Kambwili, has been found with a case to answer in a matter in which he was charged with 39 counts of forgery and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime amounting to over K5 million.

Kambwili has been found with a case to answer together with his son, Mwamba, and three others.

The three are Mwamona Engineering Technical Services, Brano Musonda, a senior inspector at Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and Mulenga Kapilima, a revenue officer at ZRA.

Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile has ruled that she found the five accused with a case to answer because the prosecution has adduced sufficient evidence to warrant them to be put on their defence.

In this matter, allegations are that the accused made documents and uttered false documents such as a tax clearance certificate and also obtained pecuniary advantage by false pretences.

Other allegations are that Kambwili and his company, Mwamona Investment, obtained pecuniary advantage of over 105,220 United States Dollars from China Henan by purporting that his company which was subcontracted was executing works on Luwingu-Mansa Road when in fact not.

And further, Kambwili and his son are jointly charged for possession of different amounts suspected to be proceeds of crime.