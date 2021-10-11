Kambwili, Kapyongo need to be in jail

Laura Miti writes:
Messrs Chishimba Kambwili and Stephen Kampyongo have too much to answer for, to the Zambian people, to be heard in public.
So revolting were their politics, when in power, that seeing them giving interviews and campaigning like everything is fine, turns the stomach.
Sadly, the two arrogant men are so obviously lacking in basic conscience and remorse, that they do not understand that they owe Zambia the minimum respect of disappearing from our view. It’s amazing that they think they can just continue with life, expecting no consequences for all the gross harm they planned for and caused Zambia.
I am really hoping that the police do not also think that Mr Kambwili should get away with his shocking hate speech, during the election campaigns. Hate he arrogantly and criminally continues to sow.
IG Kajoba, what’s taking long? I hope you understand that if Mr Kambwili is allowed to get away with his crimes, acted out in public view, a dangerous lesson will have been taught to politicians.
As for Mr Kampyongo, I am hoping that new Minister of Home Affairs Mwimbu understands that he needs to move on from roadblocks and give the nation information citizens have been demanding for years.
We must know who ordered the criminal police shootings that led to the deaths of Vespers, Nsama, Frank, Mapenzi and Kaunda. Yes, because Mr Kampyongo was Minister of Home Affairs, my view is we need to know what, if any, his part was in the order that allowed live bullets to be used against unarmed citizens.
Mr Mwimbu must also institute an inquiry into who was behind the criminal arming of PF cadres and facilitation of their well planned and financed violence. Violence that was a veritable terror campaign against ordinary citizens.
Again, my view is it is necessary to for Mr Kampyongo to testify before such an inquiry.
In short, I am saying there is murky stuff that happened in the last 10 years that we need to clear up.
While we wait to do so, there are individuals that are best quiet, where we can’t see them.
Too much kutidoba
COMMENTS
‘I am really hoping that the police do not also think that Mr Kambwili should get away with his shocking hate speech, during the election campaigns. Hate he arrogantly and criminally continues to sow.’ RUBBISH, WHY IS EVERYONE ACTING INSANE ALL OF A SUDDEN. KAMBWILI, ONE HUMAN BEING IS SPEAKING TRIBAL RIGHT, YET THOUSANDS OF OTHER PRACTICE TRIBALISM ITSELF, WHICH IS THE WORSER EVIL, THE ONE WHO SPEAKS IT OR THE ONE WHO PRACTICES IT? WHO ARE YOU SPEAKING ON BEHALF , DEFINITELY NOT THE 14.4 MILLION ZAMBIANS. MAYBE THE 2.8 OR EVEN THE 1.8 THAT WENT TO CAST THEIR VOTE.LETS CAGE BOTH THE ONES SPEAKING IT AND THE ONES PRACTICING IT. IF A PERSON MERELY SPEAKS ABOUT BEATING PEOPLE AND ANOTHER ACTUALLY BEATS PEOPLE,WHO SHOULD BE ARRESTED FIRST. WHY DO YOU WANT TO CONFUSE US. WHAT HAS BEWITCHED THIS NATION.
Their day is coming. The cases against them have to be watertight. And when justice prevails, nobody will be able to cry foul.
Let Jack also ensure the investigation in the barbaric death of Kungo in Solwezi.
Those pepetrators must be brought to book!!!
There is no need wasting time to jail Chishimba Kambwili and Hon. Stephen Kampyongo just like that because they did this and that during the PF regime. The fact is they were let to behave they way they did because the appointing authority never cared to give proper direction. Fish starts rotting from the head, we heard a lot of statement from our former Head of state and people took such for granted. Like warning to the judicial not to be like Kenya situation, Ubomba Mwibala, If it were in other countries X would have died, I shall arrest him when I had power to my self, itupuba, the list is endless. What we are stating is just a small piece of the iceberg. Remember what the President said during the first Press Conference concerning the Pr3sidential Gulfstream 650 jet, that if you were to see some of the happening under the former PF regime, one would fall off the chair. That spoke volumes and once these files are made public, its going to bad situation more than Mobutu’s Zaire. If I were in the shoes of the colleagues of the former ruling PF would take a low profile and keep away from public affairs and go mute for some time the ” MWIKALA PATALALALA”. In fact these former PF colleagues should count themselves lucky because HEHH is a true gentleman if it were others they would be in detention or facing various serious crimes. We have not forgotten how the PF cadres hijacked police powers, former DIG Bonny Kapeso never minced his words. Lusaka is the capital city and information filters very fast in various circles on who has done what and has bribed who, the built is as Zambians we went through through same curriculum and even our thinking and doing things is generally same. As the once Mighty PF tries to reorganize itself to become relevant to our democracy system of governance they must learn to be remorseful for their wrong doings to the Zambian people. On my own individual level I appreciate for some of the good deeds. I believe PF should never be allowed to die artificially by locking up its leaders but should die naturally with the passage of time. I hope my beloved Party UPND and its leadership will not be carried away by the various praise singers who are lining up state house gates with their RICH CVs for jobs instead of creating jobs or offering solutions to overcome the various challenges. Praise singers have been there from KK’s UINP to now and leaders should keep their eyes open and ears alert orb else they will soon find themselves in worse situation than the once Mighty PF.
Correction!
Is this the confidence you get when you are confident of will RIGGING the 2021 elections;
Watch “Prominent Law Breakers Will Not Run Away From The Law- Kampyongo” on YouTube
Is this the confidence you get when you are confident that you will the 2021 elections;
Watch “Prominent Law Breakers Will Not Run Away From The Law- Kampyongo” on YouTube