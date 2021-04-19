Kambwili not sure which party he leads

KAMBWILI RETAINS NDC PRESIDENCY

By BRUCE MWALE

National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has been retained as NDC president at the just held virtual party congress whose main venue was in Kitwe.

Dr Kambwili however mistook his party for the Patriotic Front in his salutation after his election.

The NDC leader recently indicated his willingness to work with the Patriotic Front.

Dr Kamwili has meanwhile condemned politicians propagating tribal politics in Zambia.

And Dr. Kambwili has appointed Saboi Imboela as the party’s vice prescient.

He has since urged the electorate to choose leaders on the basis of performance.