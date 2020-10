NDC President Chishimba Kambwili could die in prison due to extremely poor health.

Prison officials anonymously tell the Watchdog that Kambwili is a sorry sight especially when it’s time to sleep.

According to prison sources, Kambwili depends on a portable breathing machine to sleep and is taking heavy medication.

Sources say Kambwili has now requested to be allowed to take in a generator to power his breathing machine as there is too much load shedding in Kamwala remand prison.