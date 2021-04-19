Kambwili’ slip of the tongue

*LUKE 6:45, THE CASE OF PRESIDENT CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI*

*BIBLE:*

A good man brings forth good from the good treasure that is in his heart and the evil man brings out evil from the evil treasure that is in his heart. *For the lips speak from the fullness of the heart.”*

*Another version*

Good people do good things because of the good in their hearts, but bad people do bad things because of the evil in their hearts. *Your words show what is in your heart.*

But according to Psychology, (Sigmund Freud), slip of the tongue is always saying what is in your heart buy you fail to express it.

A Freudian slip, or parapraxis, refers to what you might also call a slip of the tongue.

It’s when you mean to say one thing but instead say something entirely different. It commonly happens when you’re talking but can also occur when typing or writing something down — and even in your memory (or lack thereof).

According to psychoanalytic thought, you can trace these slip-ups back to unconscious desires and urges, whether those are:

things you actually want to say but feel unable to express

unrealized feelings that haven’t yet entered your realm of conscious thought

Freudian slips are incredibly common. But do they really always relate to secret impulses and unexpressed desires, *Yes they do*

The they saying by Dr Chishimba Kambwili that he was happy to be *elected as President of the great Patriotic Front* Is true from his heart. Either I desire is to be PF President or he has always and is always worki3 with PF then NDC is a screen protector.

Surely you can’t be elected as a President for your party then you even forget the name of the party. It’s like a father forgetting the name of his child who he named himself. That slip then explain what really CK is and upto.

MichaelIMG_7698