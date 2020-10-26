Kambwili still in jail

*STATUS OF PRESIDENT CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S BAIL*

26/10/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has met all bail conditions as set in the magistrate court today. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s initial K100,000 bail was paid at 13:00 hours.

However, verification of sureties by magistrate David Simusamba took a long time and the process ended late at 16:30 hours. It was only then that the K200,000 bail money attached to the authenticated sureties could be paid.

Luckily, Atlas Mara, East park mall closes late and so the K200,000 was paid at 17:00 hours. This means that the process has now been completed and the full K300,000 has since been paid after verification of sureties. However, it means that the president will most likely come out tomorrow if no further delays are experienced.

*Issued by Saboi Imboela*

*Spokesperson- NDC*