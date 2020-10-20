Kambwili’s wife, daughter denied police bond

NDC leader Chshimba Kambwili’s wife and daughter have been denied police bond.
They Wife has been charged with conduct likely to breach Peace, has been fined but payment/ deposit slip will only to be accepted tomorrow while.
The daughter has been charged with aggravated assault and may appear in court soon.
Police have refused to give both of them bond, meaning they will sleep in jail.
COMMENTS
Some animals are indeed more equal than others. Did the police show the same brutality to JJ, the PF cadre who beat up the police and got their guns and store from them? Even after all that the government passed a nolle prosequi. And this poor family because they belong to the opposition are being inhumanly treated even if one can understand their anger at how their husband and father has been treated unjustly by a corrupt magistrate whose cases ACC failed to act on. Ati Zambia a Christian nation. What a joke!
Animal farm at work; some animals are more equal than others,(pf ng’wa g’wazi are more equal than many of us).pf carders have verbally and physically abused the police right, left and center. None of them has ever been hounded like the way our sister and her daughter has been brutalized. I agree they acted out of emotions,but there is a civil way of handling such cases than publicly assaulting our mother like that. That is an affront to women rights.
Now it is them and soon it will be all of us. Hence, we should all condemn this action in the strongest terms possible. It at the right time these people should be held accountable.
….. just imagine!! .. Mrs. Kambwili slapping a police officer, and we have people in UPND and NDC supporting this family.. !! .. I think the police have been too “soft” with these people..!!
Yes, the family is being supported. What you are supporting is not attainable, where mothers are being brutalized by our taxes. Jay Jay was better treated after attacking the entire police station. What is your take?
You’re evil.
The Kambwili’s should accept the predicament. You can’t go insulting and slapping police. Hoping to solve their husband and father’s issue. Mama calm down! Fikapita.