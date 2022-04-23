Kancibiya MP sees massive CDF projects

With the huge Community Development Funds (CDF) which the UPND government is releasing, Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda explains the 28 massive projects that will be completed in his constituency,.

MP Sunday Chanda writes:

*Successful 2022 CDF Committee Meeting Held*

Yesterday, 22nd April 2022, we successfully held our 2022 CDF Committee. I wish to thank the members for their active participation in a sitting that last almost 8 hours due to the overwhelming response from the 10 wards without exception.

A highlight of some of the major milestones include:

1. Complete works at Kaonda Bridge.

2. Aluni Bridge

3. Lulingila Bridge

4. Kanchibiya Bridge

5. Routine maintenance – Luchembe to Kopa Road

6. Rehabilitation works & culverts – Zampalm to Nchubula Road

7. 15 Banana Boats for different crossing points

8. Speed Boat – Lulingila Ward to address water transport challenges to go to Luapula Province

9. Speed Boat – Mbati Ward to address water transport challenges to go to Luapula Province and Chilubi Island

8. 5 mortuaries located at Luchembe Mini Hospital; Kopa Mini Hospital; Chalabesa Mini Hospital; Mpepo Mini Hospital and Chalabesa Mission Hospital.

9. Upgrading and construction of selected community, primary and secondary schools – Phase 1 (Complete list to be availed to members of the public)

10. Construction of houses for medical and teaching staff – Phase 1 (Complete list to be availed to members of the public)

11. Construction, rehabilitation and completion of Healthcare infrastructure in selected areas – Phase 1 (Complete list to be availed to members of the public)

12. Construction of Youth Friendly Centres – Phase 1 (Complete list to be availed to members of the public)

13. Construction of Boarding Facilities in selected schools – Phase 1 (Complete list to be availed to members of the public)

14. Establishment of Kanchibiya Community Radio Station

15. Constituency Sports Programme – Soccer, netball, pool

16. Support towards agriculture projects – Honey, Legumes, Caterpillars, dried vegetables, rice, citrus fruits, fisheries, fresh vegetables

17. Cooperative Farm – Irrigation and electricity

18. Completion of rehabilitation works – Mbati to Chinkobo Road;

19. Police Station – Chalabesa

20. Water Reticulation System – Kate Community for surrounding villages;

21. Completion of 1×3 CRB at Kabinga Day Secondary School and

22. Desks for Primary and Secondary Schools across the Constituency

23. Construction of a bridge – Chimano stream

24. Completion of munkunta health post

25. Drilling of bore holes in selected villages across the Constituency

26. Embarkment of Kalulu – Chinkaba feeder road

27. Rehabilitation of Kabinga – Chinkobo feeder road

28. Construction of Munkunta Primary School, and others.

We also adopted the list of submitted names for Skills Development with amendments as some of the courses did not fall within the ambit of the CDF Guidelines definition of ‘Skills Development’.

An exhaustive list of shortlisted projects will now go to the technical committee for their input before sending them back to the CDF Committee for our attention and submission to the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for approval.

We realized that some of the submitted applications for loans had missing information. To this effect, we resolved to defer loans and empowerment to the next CDF sitting to allow for rectification of information so that no one is unfairly disadvantaged. We shall hold our next CDF meeting in the shortest possible time to look at the applications on case by case basis.

A full list of approved projects will be made public using different media platforms.

Next week, we start with our Ward Development Forums and thanking the people.

Today I look forward to joining the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP, in Luchembe Chiefdom as he hands over goats to selected Farmers. I wish to thank the Minister in advance for keeping his word to support livestock and fisheries development in Kanchibiya Constituency, among other places.

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda MP

Kanchibiya Constituency

23.04.2022