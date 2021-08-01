Kapiri Mposhi ready for change

*FAKA PRESSURE, KAPIRI MPOSHI VOTERS TELL HH.*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Ba Kapiri Mposhi said FAKA PRESSURE.

We can’t breathe Bally! We want fresh air Bally! Faka PRESSURE Bally! Insala mu mayanda Bally! Tata twachula Bally! These were words from the People of Kapiri Mposhi we visited them a while ago.

And our response was simply. Just 10 days to go before our Country can breathe economically, socially and politically.

It’s time for Change!

Come August, vote for UPND.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FAKAPRESSURE