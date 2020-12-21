Kaputa water project literally collapses

*……….as collapse of water tank under construction dashes hopes for Kaputa residents*
Kelvin Sichizya
December 20, 2020- *Hopes for Kaputa residents to have an improved water reticulation system soon were yesterday dashed when a huge new water tank under construction collapsed*
And residents in Kaputa have challenged constructors to stop embarrassing the PF government by being more serious when they undertake projects the government was awarding them.
*There has been an uproar among some residents in Kaputa in Northern Province since yesterday following the collapse of the water which is part of the project being undertaken by Tomorrow Investments to improve the water supply system in the District*
Martin Mupiz Chiwele, a Youth in the district said today, the people of Kaputa are now apprehensive because they do not know whether the water project Tomorrow Investment is undertaking is ever going to be completed.
*Chiwele says, residents feel, the project which was expected to be commissioned by His Excellency the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu last month may never be actualised*
The residents have now appealed to authorities to closely monitor the contractor and ensure the project is completed and handed
COMMENTS
when a white man came up with books on physics specifically on forces a black man thought he was being punished to learn about about such things.But look what has happened.Failures to grasp lessons in class will cost this nation lots of money.This is what a zambian contractor is good at becouse of using leakages in exams and they caught intall a wanter tank becouse they dont know the forces to apply in order for that tank to effectively hold.hehehehe go back to school or let a white man handle such projects.