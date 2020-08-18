Kapyongo disappointed with deputy IG Kapeso

Hone Affairs minister Steven Kapyongo is surprised that deputy inspector general of police Bonny Kapeso punished a police officer who was framed by a PF thug Buseko Chella without conducting any investigation.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media showing a PF thug Buseko Chella screaming and claiming that the said officer said the PF will not win the 2021 general elections.

Without thinking Kapeso acted swiftly, demoted the officer and deported him to Shangombo.

“We have already taken action against the officer. He has since been removed from traffic and transferred to Western Province for further deployment under General duties.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, will not condone indispline among the rank and file of the Police Service and members of the public must also not attempt to assume police roles for which they are not trained.

Thank you for bringing the matter to the fore,” Mr Kapeso has stated.

But a casual investigation would have revealed that the PF was actually trying to avoid a traffic offence.