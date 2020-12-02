Kapyongo is acting minister of Finance

Home Affairs minister Steven Kampyongo is the Acting Minister of Finance, the Watchdog has been briefed.

Substantive minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu is said to be sick, having collapsed last week while on duty in Livingstone.

Bwalya Ng’andu is currently the front-runner to stand as PF presidential candidate should president Edgar Lungu yield to pressure to step aside.

The fact that Bwalya Ng’andu is viewed as favourite has not pleased other hopefuls especially minister of health Chitalu Chilufya, Kapyongo, Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela and Justice Given Lubinda who is backed by vice-president Inonge Wina.

The collapsing of Ng’andu could therefore have been induced, but we are only speculating in this point.