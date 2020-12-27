Kapyongo issues Fresh instructions to arrest HH?

Countrymen and women,

Following the tragic, premeditated taking of innocent lives by rogue elements within our Zambia Police Service, acting on illegal instructions by a runaway Patriotic Front (PF) regime only a few days ago, we continue receiving disturbing information of an ongoing operation by rogue elements within government and the police to disturb and jeopardize Zambia’s peace and security for the benefit of the party in power – the PF.

We are aware, that the top brass of the police were yesterday summoned to the office of the Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo where answers were demanded of their failure to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND during the botched interrogation over the Kalomo Farm.

Mr. Kampyongo has, however, accordingly been informed, that the transaction of the Kalomo Farm, other than being in court, was an aboveboard transaction and therefore does not warrant the arrest of an innocent Mr. Hichilema.

We are, however, aware that fresh instructions have been issued for the calculated escalation of police violence against innocent citizens, with the aim to cause confusion, injure and even kill.

This is aimed at painting the UPND as a violent political establishment, and further give credence to the false theory of UPND sponsored assasins causing chaos.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will then seek to use this state sponsored violence against innocent Zambians as an excuse to apply for the deregistration of the UPND by the Registrar of Societies and ultimately as an avenue to remove President Hakainde Hichilema off the ballot in the 2021 general elections.

Citizens are reminded, that this was the underlying idea behind the failed gassing of Zambians by government sponsored operatives.

Countrymen and women, the PF have lost the trust and credibility to govern our great country.

The PF are now using our sacred institutions of democracy such as the Police, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Judiciary to subvert and silence our democracy; and are actively testing the patience, resilience and commitment of the Zambian people to defending and protecting our democracy.

We would like to reaffirm the UPND’s commitment, and that of President Hakainde Hichilema, to promoting national unity, peace and security by remaining true to the values of democracy Zambians have long cherished.

Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson.

27 December, 2020.