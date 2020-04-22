Kapyongo threatens to fire cops over false investigation

Editor

I am a Police officer based in Lusaka Last Month former PF Eastern Province Chairman EDDIE KAPALU “in the picture below” took us to Mfuwe to do an investigation over an issue which he claimed was sanctioned by the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Home affaires Hon Steven Kampyongo.

After the Investigation was done we later established that there was a bit of dishonesty on Mr Kapulu’s statement and most of the things he claimed were not true, hence we have not taken the matter to court as per procedure but this has angered Mr Kapalu who has now resorted to threats on our Jobs claiming that the Minister and the IG will make sure we are transferred or dismissed on fake charges of collecting Monies by false Pretenses. On record Mr Kapalu never gave us any Money as he now claims but basically just paid for our accommodation as agreed when we left Lusaka but now he claims that he spent over K30 000 on the trip which he now wants us to pay him back because he thinks the police is not serious.

Please Help us