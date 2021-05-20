Kapyongo, Xavier were behind gassing

*Gassing was brainchild of former Zambian spy chief Xavier Chungu*

By Nombulelo Nkosi

The mysterious gassing that killed hundreds of Zambians in late 2019 and early 2020 was masterminded by former Intelligence Chief Xavier Chungu, government sources have revealed. Chungu was Director General of the Zambia Intelligence Security Service under MMD’s late President Frederick Chiluba.

The gassing started in Chingola on the Copperbelt and quickly spread to the rest of the country, rendering an already overburdened Police infrastructure, incapable of solving the mystery. Panick stricken Zambians took the law into their hands, formed instant justice mobs that lynched or burnt suspects on the spot.

Now details of the unsolved crimes are beginning to emerge after government was dissolved last week in preparation for the incoming elections that will elect new leaders in August.

According to the sources, the popular belief that the Zambian Police was involved is factually incorrect, but that the former spy chief was hired by Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

“This operation was mooted by Xavier Chungu after Stephen Kampyongo requested him to design a project, that would implicate opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and lead to his arrest and conviction. Kakoma Kanganja and his police were nowhere near the plan though he may have had an idea through his Intelligence system, said the source.

The source could not however confirm if President Edgar Lungu gave tacit approval to the operation although he says he was certainly aware of operational existence.