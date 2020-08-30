Kasama residents protect UPND officials from PF thugs

THIS IS THE ZAMBIA PF HAS CREATED

Villagers in Kasama Amin Village in Tazara Area provided ” emergency citizen Reinforcements” to UPND Tazara branch and repels PF thugs who attempted to launch an attack near Mucheleka youth center.

    frank talk 1 min ago

    Ka UPNd in bemba land kuwayawayafye, even KA small party of Chishimba KAmbwili called NDC is better than the tonga party called upnd in bemba land . Ha-mbolo Ha-mbolo (HH) will die in opposition.

    Concerned Citizen 13 mins ago

    See what’s happening in our country Bally. If you at all spare Lungu from prosecution then you must have just fooled us to stand by your side to get to plot 1.

