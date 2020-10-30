Katotobwe now takes Ultimate Insurance fight to DEC

Lusaka ‘businessman’ Chanda Katotobwe has told his confidants that he is very disappointed with Zambia police officers he has been paying to deal with Marshland consortium directors. Katotobwe has been working with police officers Lenny Shonga and Clementina Mapulanga but now says the two are only interested in demanding money from him every day. Katotobwe claims he has spent colossal sums of money on the two cops as they promised him to break Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba and surrender Ultimate Insurance Company to him. But the three are still fighting and out of police detention. Katotobwe says the two cops promised him that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba will remain in jail until the High Court gives him the company but he is now disappointed that the three are out and defending themselves in the High Court

Katotobwe has therefore now decided to report the same case to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). According to sources in Katotobwe’s family, he hopes that DEC will detain the three and block their bank accounts so that they do not challenge him again.

Meanwhile, police sources say cops Lenny Shonga and Clementina Mapulanga have continued holding on to vehicles they grabbed from Marshland Consortium directors

This is in the ongoing case where Marshland Consortium directors Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba are facing trial for allegations of forgery at the instigation of Katotobwe and his wife Felistus Chibamba.

During the last hearing on 27 October 2020, one of Katotobwe’s witnesses consented that Marshland consortium is the majority shareholder in Ultimate Insurance, the firm at the centre of the controversy. Maybin Silavwe also confirmed that Katotobwe was behind the infamous, fake consent judgement which Katotobwe had presented to PACRA in order to change the shareholding . Silavwe further told the court that PACRA rejected the consent judgment. He also told the court that at the time he signed the fake consent judgment, he Silavwe was no longer a shareholder of Ultimate Insurance.

During the trial before this one, Silavwe told the court that he had never dealt with the owners of Marshland Consortium but that he and his former partners sold the entire company to Katotobwe for K1.5 million. But in the documents he produced in court, (attached) Silavwe said Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba were just agents of Katotobwe’s wife.Silavwe failed to produce evidence to show that Katotobwe paid 1.5M, only evidence of 1M was produced and that the receipts for 200,000 and 300,000 was fabricated.

Instead, Silavwe produced a sale agreement between himself , Justin and Klein, that showed that they only sold 16.5% to Felicitas K Chibamba.