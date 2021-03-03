Katotobwe orders police to arrest Marshland directors again

Katotobwe orders police to arrest Marshlands Consortium Directors again, for the fourth time on flimsy grounds…..

AS PENSIONS AND INSURANCE AUTHORITY REGISTRAR TRESFORD GIVES IN TO KATOTOBWES DEMANDS.

Pensions and Insurance Authority acting registrar Treford Chiyavula is being ordered and controlled by corrupt kaputa constituency aspiring MP Chanda Katotobwe into not renewing Ultimate Insurance 2021 license.

Tresford after receiving ZMW 300,000.00,has decided not to renew the license for Ultimate Insurance.The new board is not even fully aware of the matters surrounding Ultimate Insurance.

The PIA has given flimsy grounds for non renewal of the license. The PIA have been issuing licenses to Ultimate Insurance for the past 3 years and now they claim the company operates without a Principle Officer and without a board of directors.

Our sources in the police say, Tresford acting together with Katotobwe are now planning on arresting the management of Ultimate Insurance on grounds of operating without a license when in fact the company is not , this is after a media plot sponsored by the two.

Ba Tresford we urge you not to be by used by Chanda Katotobwe as this action will cost PIA huge compensation to the owners of ultimate insurance. Why would over 70 employees be jobless because of your careless and selfishness conduct and risk policyholders?