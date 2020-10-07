Kavulamungu refuses to compensate people killed by his vehicle

Information has emerged that the truck that killed eight people in an reckless accident in Petauke District on September 25. 2020 belongs to Kavulamungu Transport.

Meanwhile, Relatives of the eight deceased have called on the company to compensate them.

According to one of the family members, the Volvo Truck Registration Number ABV 7932 with Trailer Number ADC 30T belongs to Kavulamungu Transport owned by Businessman Yunus Mittah who has been unhelpful in easing the pressure on grieving families as the company only provided Coffins for burial.

” On September 25 this year a Volvo truck collided with a Fuso and according to Preliminary investigations, it was the Volvo Driver who was wrong and as families we did our investigations and discovered that the vehicle belongs to Kavulamungu. We have been making efforts to meet the directors but to no avail” the source said.

According to Police Spokesperson Mwata Katongo, the accident happened on Musambazi Bridge when the Driver of the Volvo left his lane and hit into a Fuso. The driver of the Volvo was also driving after government stipulated time as the accident happened after 2130 hrs. Eight people died from the Fuso Registration number BAP 7832 and seven where critically injured.