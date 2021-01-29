Kazala accuses Lusambo of grabbing mining tender from him

RICHARD KAZALA BLAMES BOWMAN LUSAMBO FOR LOSS OF JOBS FOR 200 MINERS

Former Deputy Minister and former Chingola MP, Richard Kazala has blamed Bowman Lusambo for the loss of jobs for his 200 mine workers.

Kazala has accused Bowman Lusambo, who is Lusaka Provincial Minister, of being behind the loss of a contractual tender of providing miners’ Labour at KCM.

The tender was given to a foreign firm.

He reminded Lusambo that he was trained by him and former Sports Minister, George Chilumanda and should remember to serve with compassion for Zambians.

Kazala also served as Football Association of Zambia Vice President.