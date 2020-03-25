KBF’ son arrested for theft and robbery in USA

A son of PF Presidential hopeful Kelvin Fube Bwalya has been arrested in Indiana, USA for stealing money and armed robbery.

Oliver Bwalya is one of KBF’s children from a Zambian woman he wanted to marry but Is now treating as concubine. She relocated to USA after the disappointment but after having one child with him. Once in a while and when it suits him, KBF maintains a relationship with the same woman resulting in two more kids.

Despite maintaining an affair with the mother of his children, KBF has abandoned the children who have now turned to delinquency to support themselves and their mother who is barely surviving in USA.

As USA media report, Bwalya and his gang of four men broke into a woman’s home on Tuesday, March 3, and demanded money.

The men forced their way into a back room, shot the woman’s dog, and left with an undetermined amount of money. The men were seen switching cars a few miles away.

Police were able to figure out a possible suspect from a witness description.

The car they switched to was spotted at Cassopolis Library and two men were arrested.

Oliver Bwalya and Jeramiah Makanjuola were arrested and face 13 charges, including killing an animal, home invasion, and armed robbery.

Their bond was set at $80,000 dollars.

KBF plans to run for president as has been presenting himself as an ethical leader with high levels of morality and good family values.