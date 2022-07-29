KCM demands $59 m from Milingo Lungu

Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- in Liquidation has sued its former liquidator MILINGO LUNGU for alleged illegality in the manner in which the remuneration agreement and addendum was entered into.
In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, the company says the remuneration agreement and addendum are illegal and contrary to the provision of the corporate insolvency Act.
KCM states that following Mr. LUNGU’s appointment as provisional liquidator, he drew over US$81-million dollars from the company in breach of corporate insolvency Act and Corporate Insolvency Regulations.
It is further stated that Mr. LUNGU breached his duties when he withdrew over US$59- million dollars from KCM for his personal endeavors and has failed to account for the said monies.
The Mine is asking the Lusaka High Court to declare the remuneration agreement and addendum to be null and void.
KCM also wants Mr. LUNGU to pay back over us$59-million dollars drawn.
The mine has also asked the Court that Mr. LUNGU be liable for damages for his breach of duties as provisional liquidator.
KCM has also cited LUNGU SIMWANZA and Company as the second defendant.
COMMENTS
Who is “KCM”? Please divulge who “KCM” is because I suspect that these people may not even be Zambian
KCM is a Zambian company jointly owned by ZCCM-IH and Vendanta. ZCCM-IH being the minority shareholder.
So Zambian own part of the Company which from this article was being fleeced by Milingo and his law firm. Remember Milingo was Vice Chair of PF legal Committee. So when DEC is asking how PF was funded. The DPP is a captured office, when it’s head begins to grant immunity to someone who abused the office of Liquidator of KCM. If read the article from the Zambian Observer, they explain how instead of paying persons sent early retirement the agreed amount, they were paid less. Yet Milingo is entitled to an agreed amount, an addendum is signed to circumvent the law that makes him have pecuniary advantage of the institution. He failed to be an impartial and objective person in his actions towards the institution but seek to be self serving. An unethical act.
The irony of the whole thing is that Milingo is represented by Malambo and Company, owned by the Chair of the JCC that is hearing the case against the DPP.
Is this another case of the Matrix plunder? In the Chiluba era, we never saw Chiluba, Samuel Musonda, Katele Kalumba, Xavier Chungu imprisoned. Their cases after conviction were appealed. And have never seen the light of day in court.Now Xavier Chungu seems to be suing the state. Remember the cause list that the Chief Justice and Minister of Justice refer to? When a case isn’t active because the “Public Interest” or persons responsible for investigation or Procescuting the Matter aren’t actively pursuing it, don’t. It can’t be reactivated. Laws that should be amended to protect public Interest and ensure that the moral decay we see Persons of influence perpetuate to their advantage at rhe cost of the nation and the poor.
We seem so focused and lable certain laws Colonial, to justify amending them. Politicians drive them, yet certain laws that should be of Public interest become the “lacuna” that they can use.