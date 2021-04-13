KCM failure to pay contractors leads to demonstrations

Earlier in the day, workers employed by KCM contractors protesting at KCM headquarters

Due to corruption and general incompetence by the current management of KCM, the mining company is failing to pay contractors and suppliers. This failure has in turn made it impossible for contractors to pay workers.

Government grabbed KCM from Vendata last year.

All these people have not been receiving salaries because Milingo Lungu and his

colleagues at KCM are refusing to pay contractors. These people will soon have no jobs. Just imagine how many people did not eat today because of the bad, selfish decisions being made by Milingo Lungu and his fellow imposters at KCM.

When they grabbed KCM, they are told the country that it is in the best interest of workers and the country at large.

Where is the the best interest here?

How can filling pockets of those liquidators be in the best interest of the nation?