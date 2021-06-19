KCM liquidator Milingo accused of stealing from dead man’ estate

KCM LIQUIDATOR’S MILINGO LUNGU ACCUSED OF

STEALING $ 220 000 & OTHER PROPERTY FROM MURDERED REEVES MALAMBO’S ESTATE

Konkola Copper mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has been accused of plundering property of lLate Lusaka Businessman Reeves Malambo.

Mr. Milingo Lungu of Lungu Simwanza Advocates is allegedly to have connived with a minority shareholder to liquidate a company called Agrotech Limited, belonging to Malambo.

Malambo who was the owner of Autoforce Group, died in 2017 after his 38-year-old girlfriend, Shabu Benos, stabbed him with a knife at home in Ibex Hill suburb. Benos was convicted of murder.

Now documents lodged at the High Registry, stars that Milingo Lungu working with Late Reeves Malambo’s Nephew Jerry took over Agrotech Limited, changed signing mandates at the First Capital Bank and withdrew over US 220,000 soon after Malambo died. Milingo then liquidated the company.

According to an Affidavits sworn by a Mr. Watson Nchemba of House Number 2 Hangwele Village in Chikankata, the Late Reeves Malambo incorporated Agrotech Limited on 25th February 2003.

Nchemba says in his affidavit that in 2011, Reeves Malambo nominated him to hold 95 percent, whilst Jerry Malambo was given 5 percent. It is this Jerry who owned 5 percent who connived with the KCM Liquidator to wind up a viable company.

Further, Mr. Watson Nchemba alleges that Mr. Hamaleka Hamusonde was appointed company Secretary but after the death of Mr. Reeves Malambo, Mr. Milingo Lungu who is a former Classmate of Mr. Jerry Malambo became both the Company Secretary and Company outside Lawyer.

Mr. Nchemba further in his affidavit discloses that Agrotech Limited had three Bank Accounts namely, a United States Dollar, Zambian Kwacha and South African Rand accounts held at First Capital Bank Industrial Branch and Mr. Reeves Malambo was the only signatory to the accounts.

He says after the demise of Mr. Reeves Malambo, he was approached by Sarah Nkombo the daughter to late Reeves and Kennedy Malambo the nephew to the late and the purpose of the visit at his the residence number 10 Chilekwa Mwamba Road in Longacres was to secure K270000 to offset some salary arrears.

Mr. Nchemba alleges that he was hoodwinked and told to allow Jerry Malambo to become a signatory because he had lost his National Registration Card then. From this stage, all hell broke loose according to Mr. Nchemba this was the beginning of the plunder.

See attached affidavits.