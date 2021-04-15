KCM problems, workers want liquidator to go

Problems at KCM worsens.

Workers refuse to resume work. The local workers say the restructuring of KCM has not benefited local people but only those in management and their middle men.

Workers talked to told the Watchdog the biggest problem at KCM is corruption and greediness by the officials entrusted to liquidate the line.

Workers are wondering, instead of liquidating the mine, Milingo Lungu is busy giving contracts to himself through his agents.

Workers are calling upon ACC and the DEC to thoroughly investigate the process of ‘liquidation’ at KCM.

The workers fear that the level of corruption at KCM will shock the country when it will be brought to light.

