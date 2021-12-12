KCM still under arrested Milingo Lungu

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Konkola Copper Mines PLC-KCM- has clarified that it remains under the management and control of the Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu, pursuant to the court order dated 21st may 2019.

Milingo Lungu is currently facing criminal charges in courts of law emanating from his alleged thefts and frauds at KCM.

KCM, through Sharpi Shachinda is therefore calling on its employees, Labour Unions representing KCM employees, KCM Creditors, Contractors and Suppliers as well as the company’s business partners and other key stakeholders to remain calm and treat the information that Vedanta Resources Holdings has regained management control of KCM assets as false.

KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda says the public will be notified of any developments regarding the management of the KCM asset.

Mr Shachinda was responding to a Vedanta Resources Holdings statement dated 7th December 2021 which seeks to give the impression that they have regained management control of the KCM asset.

He notes that members of the public should disregard the deliberate attempt to mislead the nation adding that Vedanta remains uninvolved in the running of operations at KCM.

PHOENIX NEWS