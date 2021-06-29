King Mswati’s days numbered

He calls hi self ‘Ngwenyama’ Lion of Eswatini, lives in opulence and has numerous wives while 70 per cent of his people live in abject poverty.

Now it seems King Mswati’s abuse of his people is coming to an end.

The Communist Party of Swaziland (CPS) called for mass action yesterday in defiance of a ban on protests issued by the country’s absolute monarch King Mswati III.

Acting prime minister Themba Mask made the order at a time when mass demonstrations have been held calling for a return to democracy in the country, now known as Eswatini.

Citizens have been calling for the “unbanning of political parties” which were outlawed in 1973 and an end to the autocratic rule of King Mswati who exercises full control of the judiciary and executive.

More than 20 communities have marched and delivered petitions with at least 16 more expected to take place this weekend.

The CPS called for “mass defiance of the regime’s directive” and said that the people “won’t go down without a fight.”

“The regime is opposed to any move, peaceful or otherwise, meant for the democratisation of Swaziland. The attacks against the people will only intensify with the passage of time,” it said.

“The CPS will continue to organise the people towards a nationwide mass uprising for the total overthrow of the Mswati autocracy, for freedom,” it said.