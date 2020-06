I will support Hakainde Hichilema when he wins, right now am supporting President Edgar Lungu only because he is in power, says Chisenga Mumbi, the gospel singer known as Kings Malembe.

We are very sure Malembe’s God is not the same as the God of Elijah. Because Elijah and other prophets did not support corrupt rulers. They challenged them directly. We suspect Malembe’s God is actually money.

Watch video on our Facebook page