Kitwe man murders juvenile lover

Kitwe man murders, juvenile girlfriend at a Lodge See police statement

08TH JANUARY, Police in Kitwe recieved a report of Murder from a male adult of Nkana East, Kitwe which occurred on 08th January, 2021 around 1530 hours, in which a female juvenile aged 17 has been stabbed to death by male person suspected to be her intimate partner .

It is alleged that on 08th January, 2021 around 1530 hours at a named Lodge in Nkana East , a couple booked a Room and after a short while, a receptionist heard a woman screaming whilst banging the door of the same room. When she rushed to check on what was happening , a naked female opened the door and later fell facedown and had multiple stab wounds on her back. Police officers who went to the scene found a body of the female victim laying in a pool of blood outside the room.

When they checked inside the room, they found an unknown male adult also naked and was laying facedown in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

The female victim was in an unconscious state while the man was still conscious. Both were rushed to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital where the male adult is receiving medical attention in the ICU while the female victim was pronounced dead.

We have with held the name of the female victim was later identified but is reported to be a pupil who was in Kitwe’s Zambia Railways Compound on holiday visiting her relatives.

The body is in the above mentioned Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON