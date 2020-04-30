Kitwe mayor reported to police over corruption

PF member Thabo Kawana has reported Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe to the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

Mr. Kawana who has since lodged in an official complaint before the ACC in Kitwe today has also reported Kang’ombe for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

According to Mr. Kawana, Kang’ombe between October 2018 and February 2020 did cause Kitwe United Football Club a team owned by the city council to be incorporated as a private company limited by shares instead of garantee.

According to Mr. Kawana, Kangombe is later said to have appointed himself as Director and Shareholder of the said company without following laid down procedure or getting approval or ratification from the council.

It is further alleged that the Kitwe City Council continued sponsoring Kitwe United Football team a private limited company using public funds.

Mr. Kawana wants the ACC to investigate how public funds have been used to sponsor a private company whose share holder and Director is the Kitwe Mayor himself.

Mr. Kawana feels that there was an element of abuse of office of authority and taking pecuniary advantage by Kang’ombe

