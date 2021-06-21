KK family thanks opposition alliance for suspending campaigns

*The family of First President Kenneth Kaunda has thanked opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) for suspending its election campaign for the August 12 general elections.*

Dr Kaunda’s son Kaweche Kaunda said the suspension of the campaigns shows mark of respect for Dr Kaunda following his death.

Mr Kaunda said this when UPND President Hakainde Hichilema visited the funeral house today.

Mr Hakainde was accompanied by his running mate Mutale Nalumango and leaders from 10 political parties from the Zambia Opposition Alliance.

Among them were Movement for Democratic Change leader Felix Mutati, ADD President Charles Milupi and Kelvin Fube.

Mr Hichilema has since urged political parties and other players to emulate Dr Kaunda’s leadership.

He said Dr Kaunda was a great leader who integrated Zambians with values of love, peace, unity under the maxim of One Zambia One Nation.

The UPND leader said Dr Kaunda has left valuable lessons for political players to emulate in serving Zambians.

In his message of condolences Mr Hichilema expressed optimism that Dr Kaunda’s legacy will live on.

“May his soul rest in peace as we know his legacy will live on” reads Mr Hichilema’s message.