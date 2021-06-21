*KK’s Body to be taken round the country*

There shall be no physical body viewing. There will be route lining as the procession passes through the provinces.

State funeral – Friday, 2nd July as the day for the state to accord the state funeral to be conducted at heroes stadium to allow for heads of state to bid farewell to KK.

Provincial visits – it’s the wish of the family of KK that the remains of their father be taken round the country starting with Choma and ending with Lusaka.

The former head of state will be put to rest at the presidential burial site at very private ceremony. The burial will be televised live on tv.

This is according to outgoing vice-president Inonge Wina.