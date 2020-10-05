Kwacha collapses further

The Kwacha has crumbled further after parliament rubber-stamped the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia governor.

You now need K20.45 to buy one US Dollar. To buy One British pound , you need K26:43.

Accountancy and other students sitting exams Whose fees are payable in Pounds to British Institutions will have to pay about thrice the usual price.

With the Sourh African Rand, Botswana Pula and Namibian Dollars all stronger than the Zambian Kwacha, most cross border businesses will fold up.