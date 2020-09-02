Kwacha continues losing value

The Kwacha has lost more value after the current PF regime announced plans to arrest opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Chishimba Kambwili writes..

Ba Dora Siliya, is this the same Dora who sold Zamtel to Gaddaffi at less than 50% the value with Henry Banda against the Attorney General’s advice? Earning themselves millions of dollars in commissions.

The same Dora who as minister of communications single sourced airport radars for $2 Million without following tender procedures, the same Dora who hid K3 Million in her 16 year old son’s bank account.

Dora was actually facing serious charges in court, she was going to prison until President Michael Sata died and Lungu dropped the charges against her.