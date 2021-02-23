Kwacha is very stable, says Habazooka

The Kwacha is very stable, so government should investigate why cement is getting expensive, says Lubinda Haabazoka on behalf of the Economic Association of Zambian
Lafarge is a public limited company and have a public and investor affairs officer whose job it is to communicate with the public on behalf of the company. If Habazoka means well, he should contact Lafarge rather than issuing uninformed statements to the media.
It is shocking to hear this stupidity from Haabazoka who claims to have PhD in Economics!! Perhaps they teach the opposite of any Logic in Russia.
How can the Kwacha be stable when the economic fundamentals are so unstable that the Govt failed to make 2 important debt payments. This is the problem with Soviet trained Economists and Bankers because it’s a big part of their syllabus and training to support the Govt even when things are obviously wrong.
Even marketeers can tell you that prices have drastically gone up where they order Kapenta. But you have an idyot with a PhD saying the Kwacha is stable. Haabazoka has gone insane surely!! He is Lungu’s bootliker number1.
The problem with cement increment is that the companies are importing gypsum from Namibia and south africa people they think may be it’s only limestone used when making cement and plus a rotten kwacha against the dollar.
Mr Habazooka is saying absolute truth. Cement producers in Zambia have taken advantage of the citizens. It’s so absurd and unacceptable to be taken advantage of in this manner. Government should explore more cement production opportunities be floated.
THIS IS ONE GENTLEMAN I FAIL TO UNDERSTAND.
I WONDER WEATHER HE IS LIVING IN ZAMBIA, IF SO THEN HE LUCKS SOME NOMARLISE.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Lafarge is a public limited company and have a public and investor affairs officer whose job it is to communicate with the public on behalf of the company. If Habazoka means well, he should contact Lafarge rather than issuing uninformed statements to the media.
It is shocking to hear this stupidity from Haabazoka who claims to have PhD in Economics!! Perhaps they teach the opposite of any Logic in Russia.
How can the Kwacha be stable when the economic fundamentals are so unstable that the Govt failed to make 2 important debt payments. This is the problem with Soviet trained Economists and Bankers because it’s a big part of their syllabus and training to support the Govt even when things are obviously wrong.
Even marketeers can tell you that prices have drastically gone up where they order Kapenta. But you have an idyot with a PhD saying the Kwacha is stable. Haabazoka has gone insane surely!! He is Lungu’s bootliker number1.
The problem with cement increment is that the companies are importing gypsum from Namibia and south africa people they think may be it’s only limestone used when making cement and plus a rotten kwacha against the dollar.
Mr Habazooka is saying absolute truth. Cement producers in Zambia have taken advantage of the citizens. It’s so absurd and unacceptable to be taken advantage of in this manner. Government should explore more cement production opportunities be floated.
THIS IS ONE GENTLEMAN I FAIL TO UNDERSTAND.
I WONDER WEATHER HE IS LIVING IN ZAMBIA, IF SO THEN HE LUCKS SOME NOMARLISE.