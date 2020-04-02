Lake safaris Lodge shut due to Coronavirus, no money for workers

From : Management (Lake Safari Lodge)

To : All Employees.

Date: 01/04/2020

Shutting down of the Company due to epidemic of Coronavirus.

This serves to inform all employees that Lake Safari Lodge is shutting down with immediate effect due to epidemic of Coronavirus which has affected the business in the country and world wide. As you are aware we no longer have any business now and for the foreseeable future until the virus situation has been cleared. Therefore effect from 01/04/2020 the company has shut down and will not be able to pay salaries from the month of April 2020 until the business stabilizes. No salaries will be paid for April 2020 or accrued until situation stabilizes. On the Same not, outstanding leave days will be saved under your name until the business stabilizes and will not be lost.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we stand against this virus and economic down turn. For any more information you may need regards the above, you can contact HR.

Management ( Lake Safari Lodge)