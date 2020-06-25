Late pilot flew Lungu to South Africa

The government and family of late pilot major Muma Mwale says she is not related to ZAF commander General David Muma.

But what has not been reported is that woman soldier was a Presidential pilot for president Edgar Lungu. President Lungu was in South Africa on a private mission and only returned yesterday at night. Major Muma is the one who was flying the presidential jet.

This girl died on Sunday or Monday, but they only announced the death yesterday because they had to wait for President Lungu to return from South Africa.

ZAF COMMANDER NOT FATHER TO LATE MAJOR MUMA MWALE*

It has come to the attention of the bereaved family of Major Muma Mwale of Zambia Air Force (ZAF) who passed on in South Africa where she went on duty that *it has been wrongly reported that she is daughter to* Lt. Gen. David Muma, Zambia Air Force Commander.

Facts are that Major Muma Mwale is a 3rd born orphaned daughter of Mr. Raphael Mwale, late husband of Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Mrs. Judith Kapijimpanga.

*The family is prompted to clarify following a publication in some sections of the media and covered on some radio stations in Zambia.*

Major Mwale died in South Africa where she went on duty when she collapsed in her hotel room and an autopsy is being awaited.

Funeral is being held at Major Chitambi’s house, ZAF Airport Base in Lusaka.

The family wishes to thank all for mourning the departed with dignity.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Kauta Mantunta Mwale (Mr.)

First Born and Brother of the late