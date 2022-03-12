Laura Miti cheers minister’s embarrassing gaffe

Laura Miti cheers minister’s embarrassing gaffe

*Laura Miti writes*

There is a clip doing the rounds in which the Minister of Information stumbles over the word “demise” while recording a statement on the death of President Banda. She apologises and obviously starts again.

My question is, who shared that first take and why? We all make mistakes when recording and start afresh. Absolutely nothing strange about that.

Whichever journalist or support staff shared that clip must be fired. Nasty!

    Steve 7 hours ago

    C’mon it is funny but also sad. A whole minister doesn’t know or cant pronounce the word demise? Ba HH, you promised us competent people in positions

