Lawlessness continues at Zambezi Portland cement

In blatant disregard of the laws of the land, the Ventriglias family of Zambezi Portland Cement have continued blocking the majority shareholder, Finsbury Investment, from gaining control of the Ndola based cement plant.

Rulings by the Court of Appeals of 31st January 2019 and the subsequent ruling of the Supreme Court of 28th October 2020 confirmed Finsbury Investments as majority shareholder in the Cement Company with 58% shareholding whereas Ital Terrazo Limited (In Receivership) holds 42% shares thus putting to rest the matter of shareholding in this case.

There has been no appeal against the said rulings.

To completely insulate the plant from being accessed by the majority shareholder, the Ventriglias have resorted to employing Mafia like tactics by importing members of the notorious Jerabos and Dokota gangs from Kitwe and Chingola with the specific purpose of harming Finsbury Investment officials each time they go to take up their rightful place in the Company.

These thugs are given corporate work suits and are integrated into the larger workforce disguised as ZPC employees and are armed with dangerous and offensive weapons like Iron Bars, Matchets and Spears among others.

The violent clashes that took place at the Cement plant between purported UPND youths and these thugs in ZPC attires on 21st December 2021 speaks to how heavily armed and ruthless these imported militias are.

During the fracas, the leader of the Security wing at the Company, with intention to inflict maximum injury or to kill, purposefully drove his vehicle through a group of these youths critically injuring two of them but no report has been heard from Police regarding this incident.

The Watchdog is aware that most senior police officers in Ndola are on the payroll of the Ventriglias and are afraid of an independent inquiry because it would expose them.

In a surprise move but probably at the instigation of the Ventriglias, police responded by arresting Mr Phesto Musonda, the ZPC CEO appointed by Finsbury Investment in connection with this fracas.

Days prior and on the material day, Mr Musonda had been engaged with the police command in Ndola advocating a peaceful and smooth management transition at the company, and it is suspected that the thugs in the plant orchestrated this attack and damaged property to blame it on Mr Phesto Musonda.

Zambia Police, the Institution mandated to enforce court rulings has been dragging its feet on enforcing the Supreme court ruling leading to many questioning its professionalism and impartiality.

During the PF reign the Ventriglias family were largely protected by State House then as they had financially funded the PF candidate at the time he was not being supported by the then acting President Guy Scott.

A former head of State flew out of the country in the wee of the night to meet with the Ventriglias family together with the PF candidate to solicite financial support and in return the candidate pledged to hand back the Cement plant to the Ventriglias when he won, a promise that he fulfilled.

With the coming in of the New Dawn Government and the pledge by the Republican President that the Rule of Law will be observed and respected, many had hoped that the Supreme Court ruling of 28th October 2020 would be enforced but alas the Lawlessness has continued.

The Ventriglias would on several occasions be heard boasting that they were untouchable in the PF Governments as everyone from Ministers to Police command, Judiciary and Labor officers were on their payroll.

It remains to be seen if anything will be different in the New Dawn Government as regards respecting and enforcing the rule of law.