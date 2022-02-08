Lawrence Banda murder: police round up suspects

POLICE ROUND UP FORMER INTERCITY BUS TERMINUS MANAGERS OVER KILLING OF LAWRENCE BABDA

Besides picking Deputy Police Commissioner, Mr Chanda Chisanga, who is also the Aide de Camp(ADC) to President Edgar Lungu, Police have rounded up Penjani Chirambo,a former Intercity Bus Terminus Manager and his deputy, Darryl Mbiliti.

The two were picked up on Thursday last week.

Police sources claim that the arrests are connected to the death of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma in 2019.

Banda who was popularly known as “Gaddafi” was allegedly shot in the head and later died in hospital in the political violence that preceded the by-election in Kaoma.

Below is the Statement from the Police

7th February, 2022- Police in Lusaka have formerly charged and arrested a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Chisanga Chanda aged 53 of House Number 8004 Brentwood Woodlands in Lusaka Province for the alleged offence of being an accessory after the fact to a felony Contrary to Sections 397 (1) and 398 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Mr Chanda on unknown date, but between the 1st October, 2019 and 4th February, 2022 in Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did receive or assist a wanted suspect.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.