Lawyer attempts to rape lawyer

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

A LAWYER is on the run after indecently assaulting and attempting to rape a female learned lawyer in Livingstone.

According to hospital and police sources, 30 year-old Enia Kaingu bolted from Paul Mukuka after a horrendous ordeal in Songwe Gorge near the Victoria Falls Power Station and had to walk in pitch darkness around 03:00 hours to safety.

“We have a reported case of indecent assault and attempted rape from a lawyer Ms E Kaingu who reported that she was assaulted by a Mr Philip Mukuka who is on the run. It is alleged that counsel Mukuka over the

weekend invited a few friends for a drink up at Dr-Mazi Resort managed by the Department of Wildlife and later moved on to Bee-Hive Night Club before going to Royal Livingstone Hotel bar,” police sources said.

“In her statement to Livingstone Central Police the female lawyer alleged that while at the Royal Livingstone Hotel, Mukuka started to behave in a funny way by masturbating in full view of his fellow female learned counsel and a male friend. The trio later left the

hotel and Mukuka suggested that he and the female lawyer go to his room at Protea Hotel, a request she turned down. Mukuka then suggested that he shows her something and they headed towards the Victoria Falls

Power Station and drove past it towards the Gorge Swing Expedition area.”

The sources added that while at Songwe Gorge, Mukuka asked to have oral sex with Kaingu to which in fear for her life obliged.

“It is alleged that while having oral sex with her he suggested to have sexual intercourse to which she refused, saying he as a lawyer he

knew the consequences of rape as she had said no. He then got furious and ordered her out of his vehicle and followed her saying he wanted to show her something. Kaingu told us that she decided to run when Mukuka seemingly bent down to pick up what looked like a stone and thought that he would push her down the over 100 metres deep Songwe

Gorges,” the police source said.

The source revealed that in an attempt to run away from Mukuka, Kaingu took off her bright creamy skirt to camouflage herself into the darkness of the early morning and she later fell down in some shallow ravine bruising her body and in the process lost her phone after trying to reach out to her friend whom she was earlier with at Dry

Manzi.

“She said Mukuka tried to search for her while she lay in the ravine but did not see her and drove away leaving her to the mercy of the Buffalo infested forest and over a two to three kilometre distance to the Victoria Falls Power Station residential area. Male paramilitary officers at the power station were shocked to be approached by a naked

Kaingu and quickly guided her to female officers who gave her a wrapper before they made a report at the Victoria Falls Police

Station. Attempts to retrieve her phone failed but her shoes and jacket were found at the scene when the police visited the site. She

was later sent to Livingstone General Hospital where she received treatment for her injuries. We are still searching for Mr Mukuka but

he is on the run,” police sources said.

A visit to the law firm where Kaingu works revealed that she was at home recovering from the horrific ordeal.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the case.

“Give us time to get the facts correct and then I can get back to you but I can confirm that we have the report in that area. I will give you the facts later,” said Hamoonga.