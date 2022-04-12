LAZ castigates DPP over her protection of suspects

Here is a copy of the letter written by DPP Lilian Shawa to the director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission.

In the letter, the DPP is complaining that the DEC has re-arrested Milingo Lungu whom the DPP had earlier freed by entering a nolle prosequi.

The Watchdog had persistently stated that DPP Lilian Shawa is the biggest stumbling block to the fight against corruption.

DPP IS WRONG, SAYS LAZ

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has refused to refer to the High Court a case Kabushi legislator Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy are facing 10 counts of money laundering related charges.

The accused, through their lawyers, wanted magistrate Faides Hamaundu, who is hearing the matter before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, to refer the case to the High Court for determination of issues raised.

The lawyers wanted the case to be referred to the High Court so that it can determine if the decision to try their clients before the specialised Economic and Financial Crimes Court is discriminatory.

They also want the High Court to determine whether the establishment of the specialized court does not violet the process of the law.

But making a ruling this morning, magistrate Hamaundu dismissed the application for lack of merit and being vexacious (without sufficient grounds) and frivolous ( lacks any arguable basis).

This means that trial in the matter will commence if the defence lawyers do not appeal against the ruling.