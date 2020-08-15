LAZ doubts law used to combat Covid 19

The law Association of Zambia says it is investigating whether laws that the PF regime is using to fight the Covid 19 are constitutional.

The PF and it’s police are currently fining K750 and threatening to imprison anyone found not wearing a mask. But it appears the police have taken over the functions of the judiciary. It is wrong in an orderly society for police to investigate crime, make arrests and be judges/punishers at the same time. The role of the police is to investigate and arrest but let the courts decide if a person has broken the law. And if a person has broken the law, the courts decides the appropriate punishment. But the police are now fining people K750 without taking them to court.

According to police, people pay when they admit guilty. But this is not correct. Everyone knows that the police have no manners, are brutal, aggressive and carry guns. This intimidates people into admitting guilty even when they are not. Suspects should be taken before a neutral judge. This nonsense of admission of guilty while being shouted at and accused by armed policemen should come to an end.