LAZ seeks court higher court’s interpretation

LAZ SEEKS CONSTITUTIONAL COURT INTERPRETATION ON NULLIFIED PARLIAMENTARY SEATS

The Law Association of Zambia has asked the Constitutional Court to explain whether an MP whose election has been nullified by the High can remain an MP if he or she has appealed to the Constitutional Court.

In the application, LAZ seeks the court’s interpretation on :

I. Whether Article 72 (2) (h) of the Constitution of Zambia is applicable where a seat held by a Member of Parliament has been nullified following the hearing and determination of an election petition in line with Article 73(I) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia; ;

2. Whether a Member of Parliament whose seat has been nullified by the High Court and who has appealed to the Constitutional Court against such nullification can continue to hold their seat in the National Assembly