LAZ urges MPs to reject Bill 10

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has urged MPs to reject Bill 10 which is pushed very hard by the PF regime.

LAZ president Abyudi James Shonga says the constitution of Zambia is the highest law of the land and should not be amended anyhow like the PF is trying to do now. Mr Shonga says it is clear that there has been no consensus on the current process by the PF to change the constitution without the participation of citizens.

He said lawyers in Zambia are dismayed that despite this lack of consensus, government is going ahead to amend the constitution. The LAZ president urged MPs to remove Bill 10 from parliament