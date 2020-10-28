LAZ urges MPs to reject Bill 10

0

LAZ urges MPs to reject Bill 10

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has urged MPs to reject Bill 10 which is pushed very hard by the PF regime.

LAZ president Abyudi James Shonga says  the constitution of Zambia is the highest law of the land and should not be amended anyhow like the PF is trying to do now.  Mr Shonga says it is clear that there has been no consensus  on the current process by the PF to change the constitution without the participation of citizens.

He said lawyers in Zambia are dismayed that despite this lack of consensus, government is going ahead to amend the constitution. The LAZ president urged MPs to remove Bill 10 from parliament

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Civil society urges PF MPs to reject resurrected Bill 10
  2. Reject Bill 10, HH urges MPs
  3. Bill 10 can’t be above constitution
  4. We will bring back Bill 10 to one parliament- Lubinda
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *