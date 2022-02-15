‘Let HH go and work ‘

ON THE SCHEDULED TRIP OF PRESIDENT HH7

_By Chanoda Ngwira_

News reaching me suggests that President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to travel to attend the sixth European Union (EU) – African Union (AU) summit that is slated for February 17 to 18, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.

The news further says on February 19, 2022, President Hichilema will proceed to the Vatican where he will meet the Pope at the Vatican City.

I do not think I have issue on this matter of the Head of State traveling outside for duty.. Infact as a new Government, it is only good for this Country to not only participate in these international functions, I guess it is for the benefit of the country as we get to connect our vast natural resources to business gurus… I think we must applaud our Government on that…

However, my humble appeal to the President is that maybe he can use his discretion and powers to delegate especially when there are a number of pressing issues back home such as the issue of some farmers not receiving fertiliser, the issue of the lower Zambezi and many others that needs the attention of the Head of State.

Maybe the Vice President can go on his behalf, or even just the Minister of Foreign Affairs.. This trust me can save a lot of Tax payers money… This is my humble appeal …

*I COME IN PEACE!*